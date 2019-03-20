May tosses Brexit spanner into EU machinery

Efforts by embattled UK prime minister Theresa May to extend Brexit until the end of June have roused further grief among an increasingly exasperated European Union.

May proposed her three-month deadline in a letter sent to European Council president Donald Tusk on Wednesday (20 March) ahead of Thursday's summit in Brussels, where EU leaders and heads of state are set to discuss Brexit.

"Prime minster May's proposal of the 30th of June, which has its merits, creates a series of qu...