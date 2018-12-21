Ad
euobserver
Donald Trump: 'Does the USA want to be the policeman of the Middle East?' (Photo: whitehouse.gov)

US allies in dismay at Trump's Syria pull-out

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

America's Western allies have voiced dismay at US leader Donald Trump's sudden idea to pull out of Syria.

The move could lead to a resurgence in Islamist terrorism, massacres of Kurdish people, a fresh surge of refugees to Europe, and strategic gains for Russia.

But it was the "correct" thing to do, Russia's leader Vladimir Putin said.

France and Germany spoke out against Trump's move on Thursday (20 December).

"The abrupt decision of the USA to withdraw their troo...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

US opposes Western reconstruction of Syria, blames Russia
Europe can fill security gap left by US in Syria
EU milk aid to Syria: a 'Kafkaesque' story
Donald Trump: 'Does the USA want to be the policeman of the Middle East?' (Photo: whitehouse.gov)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections