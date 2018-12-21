US allies in dismay at Trump's Syria pull-out

America's Western allies have voiced dismay at US leader Donald Trump's sudden idea to pull out of Syria.
The move could lead to a resurgence in Islamist terrorism, massacres of Kurdish people, a fresh surge of refugees to Europe, and strategic gains for Russia.
But it was the "correct" thing to do, Russia's leader Vladimir Putin said.
France and Germany spoke out against Trump's move on Thursday (20 December).
"The abrupt decision of the USA to withdraw their troo...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
