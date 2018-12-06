'Redacted' - what Google and Microsoft told Mogherini on AI

There is no secret about who is a member of the Global Tech Panel, an informal advisory group set up by the EU's highest-ranking diplomat, Federica Mogherini.

Nicklas Lundblad, Google's vice-president in charge of government relations in Europe, is a member. So is Brad Smith, president and chief legal officer for Microsoft.

Yet, what these senior employees of two of the US' biggest technology companies have actually told Mogherini is unknown.

The European Union External Acti...