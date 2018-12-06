Ad
EU high representative Federica Mogherini on 6 June 2018, the day she chaired the first meeting of the Global Tech Panel (Photo: European Commission)

Investigation

'Redacted' - what Google and Microsoft told Mogherini on AI

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

There is no secret about who is a member of the Global Tech Panel, an informal advisory group set up by the EU's highest-ranking diplomat, Federica Mogherini.

Nicklas Lundblad, Google's vice-president in charge of government relations in Europe, is a member. So is Brad Smith, president and chief legal officer for Microsoft.

Yet, what these senior employees of two of the US' biggest technology companies have actually told Mogherini is unknown.

The European Union External Acti...

