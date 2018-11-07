Ad
The choice between Alexander Stubb (l) and Manfred Weber (r) is a 'luxury problem' to have, according the EPP's vice president (Photo: European People's Party - Flickr)

EPP poised to pick lead candidate, amid struggle over Orban

by Eszter Zalan, Helsinki,

The EU's largest political party's congress gathered in Helsinki on Wednesday (7 November) to nominate its lead candidate for next year's European election - with Germany's Manfred Weber expected to clinch the position.

The centre-right European People's Party (EPP) is preparing to battle populists at the European election in May, where anti-establishment forces are expected to surge to an extent which could upset the bloc's future decision-making process.

Weber, who is the EPP'...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

