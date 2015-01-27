Who's in the new Greek cabinet?

All eyes are on Greece after the radical left-wing Syriza shocked the European establishment by taking power from the previous centre-right austerity-supporting government.

Two seats short of an absolute majority, Syriza rapidly formed a coalition with the right-wing, populist, and anti-austerity party, the Independent Greeks.

This will give the new government a broad mandate to counter the austerity programme of the troika of international lenders (the European Commission, the E...