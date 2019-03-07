Ad
EU climate commissioner Miguel Arias Canete featured as a headliner at the event, co-organised by two nuclear lobby groups (Photo: Peter Teffer)

Nuclear lobby forgot to invite critics to Romania's EU debate

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,
Some 75 people showed up last month at an event organised at Romania's EU embassy - its so-called 'permanent representation' in Brussels.

The topic was 'How to create a climate-friendly future in Europe'.

The sponsors were Foratom and Romatom, two nuclear lobby organisations.

Foratom calls itself "the voice of the European nuclear industry" and represents 15 national nuclear associations, including Romatom, which is a lobby group representing Romanian nuclear companies.

<...

