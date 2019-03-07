Nuclear lobby forgot to invite critics to Romania's EU debate

Some 75 people showed up last month at an event organised at Romania's EU embassy - its so-called 'permanent representation' in Brussels.

The topic was 'How to create a climate-friendly future in Europe'.

The sponsors were Foratom and Romatom, two nuclear lobby organisations.

Foratom calls itself "the voice of the European nuclear industry" and represents 15 national nuclear associations, including Romatom, which is a lobby group representing Romanian nuclear companies.

<...