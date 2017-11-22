Ad
EU message to Ukraine still 'positive' despite Dutch clause (Photo: GeenPeil)

EU counter-propaganda 'harms' relations, Russia says

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Russia has warned the EU against promoting itself in what it sees as its neighbourhood, amid final preparations for an EU summit with former Soviet states.

Andrey Kelin, the head of EU affairs in the Russian foreign ministry, delivered the message to Thomas Mayr-Harting, a senior diplomat in the EU foreign service, in two recent meetings in Brussels and in Moscow.

They discussed Ukraine on both occasions, with Kelin telling Mayr-Harting twice that "raising the budget of Stratcom ...

