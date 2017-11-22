Ad
Ukrainian children celebrate EU visa-free travel deal earlier the year (Photo: Aleksandra Eriksson)

The EU's half-hearted Ostpolitik

by Steven Blockmans, Brussels,

Driven by a desire to establish closer ties with neighbours that share its ideals, the EU has struck up ambitious association agreements with Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia.

These have been landmark developments in the transition of the three post-Soviet countries towards becoming regular European states, aiming at the same political values and economic systems as in the European Union.

Even if they have been denied the prospect of membership by the EU, the countries have taken on...

Author Bio

Steven Blockmans, Brussels,

