The EU's half-hearted Ostpolitik

Driven by a desire to establish closer ties with neighbours that share its ideals, the EU has struck up ambitious association agreements with Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia.
These have been landmark developments in the transition of the three post-Soviet countries towards becoming regular European states, aiming at the same political values and economic systems as in the European Union.
Even if they have been denied the prospect of membership by the EU, the countries have taken on...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
