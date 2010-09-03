Data sharing plan with Israel dropped after Irish objections

The European Commission has dropped plans to offer Israel data sharing access after pressure from the Irish government.
A proposal for an application to recognise the Jewish state's data protection regime as equivalent to that in the EU was shelved on Thursday (3 September) after Dublin made it clear that it would oppose the move at a commission meeting in Brussels.
Irish media are reporting that the commission conceded to the country's concerns, although the EU executive may retu...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here