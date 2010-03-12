Ad
The young israeli soldier has not had contact with his family since he was captured in 2006 (Photo: laika slips the lead)

MEPs demand Hamas release Israeli soldier

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

The European Parliament on Thursday passed a resolution calling on Hamas to immediately release Gilad Shalit, the Israeli soldier captured in 2006 by the Palestinian militant group in a cross-border raid.

The chamber by a strong majority said that it was wrong that Mr Shalit, both an Israeli and French citizen, was held incommunicado in Gaza and deprived of basic rights in accordance with the Geneva Convention and demanded that Hamas "be as good as its word and grant Sergeant Shalit rig...

Tags

