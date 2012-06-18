Raising the volume on EU demands about Gaza

EU foreign ministers recently said that ending the Middle East conflict was a fundamental interest of the European Union.

If this is indeed the case, Europe should pay much more attention to what is happening in the Gaza Strip. Gaza's per capita GDP has declined by 19 percent since 1994, even as GDP per capita in the West Bank has risen by 34 percent.

Yet Gaza's sea coast, arable land and skilled labor have the potential to drive the entire Palestinian economy.

This week ma...