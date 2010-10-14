Ad
Qureshi: 'Obviously, to build a [democratic] culture which has not been invoked for decades ... it will take time' (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Pakistan to EU: Help us to fight terrorism

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Pakistani foreign minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi has urged the EU to keep aid flowing in order to help combat extremism in the aftermath of the floods disaster.

Speaking at a hearing in the EU Parliament in Brussels on Thursday (14 October), the minister said: "If you want to help us fight extremism and terrorism one way of doing that is making Pakistan economically stable."

"If you are dealing with extremism, you know, the long term solution to extremism is education. You...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

