Anti-Gaddafi opposition fighter (Photo: Nasser Nouri)

EU to freeze assets of top Libyan firms

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU diplomats are close to finalising a list of Libyan companies to be added to a recent asset freeze and travel ban on 26 members of the Gaddafi regime.

A diplomatic contact said the multi-billion-euro Libyan Investment Authority is "very likely" to be included, along with "an investment bank" and around three other firms.

Details are being held back to prevent money being smuggled out before the measures enter into life.

France, Germany and the UK are leading the new initi...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Anti-Gaddafi opposition fighter (Photo: Nasser Nouri)

