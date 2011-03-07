EU to freeze assets of top Libyan firms

EU diplomats are close to finalising a list of Libyan companies to be added to a recent asset freeze and travel ban on 26 members of the Gaddafi regime.

A diplomatic contact said the multi-billion-euro Libyan Investment Authority is "very likely" to be included, along with "an investment bank" and around three other firms.

Details are being held back to prevent money being smuggled out before the measures enter into life.

France, Germany and the UK are leading the new initi...