Ad
euobserver
Former Finnish president Sauli Niinistö with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels on Wednesday (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

EU urged to step up counter-espionage cooperation, in landmark report

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU needs a joint intelligence service, amid the mounting threat of a future Russian attack on an EU country, Finland's former president has said in a landmark report. 

Europe ought to "strengthen EU intelligence structures step-by-step towards a fully fledged EU service for intelligence cooperation," former Finnish president Sauli Niinistö said in a r...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Georgia, Moldova ... Russia's 'shadow war' on democracy
Israel escalating on all fronts, as US and EU diplomacy drift apart
China hits back with WTO complaint over EU electric car tariffs
Former Finnish president Sauli Niinistö with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels on Wednesday (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections