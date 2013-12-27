Member states want EU embassy in Iran, MEP says

EU countries have informally told the European Parliament they want the Union's foreign service to open an embassy in Iran.

Tarja Cronberg, a Finnish Green MEP who chairs the parliament's Iran delegation, said member states' ambassadors in Tehran backed the idea when she met them in the Iranian capital on an official trip earlier this month.

"We held a meeting with all the [EU] ambassadors and they really stressed the importance of more open exchange … They said the best tool fo...