The Romanian parliament has 28 members on trial for corruption who may walk free (Photo: Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Romanian MPs decriminalise political corruption

Rule of Law
by Valentina Pop, Berlin,

The Romanian parliament on Tuesday (10 December) exempted top politicians and lawyers from corruption crimes, in a move which flies in the face of agreements with the EU.

The snap amendments, voted without parliamentary debate, say that the country's President, senators, members of the lower chamber, as well as lawyers, are no longer to be considered "public officials."

This in turn means they can no longer be held to account for abuse of office, bribery, conflicts of interest an...

Rule of Law

