EU set to agree Burma sanctions

EU foreign affairs ministers meeting today (15 October) are set to impose new sanctions on the leaders of Burma for their recent crackdown on protesters and lift sanctions on Uzbekistan, despite a lack of improvement in the human rights situation there.
The ministers are expected to impose sanctions such as bans on investments and visas, a freeze on junta members' assets and bans on imports of timber, gemstones and precious metals from Burma, reports AP.
But the package is not lik...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here