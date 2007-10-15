Ad
euobserver
Luxembourg - the ministers will also touch upon the issue of the draft Reform Treaty (Photo: EUobserver)

EU set to agree Burma sanctions

EU & the World
by Helena Spongenberg, Brussels,

EU foreign affairs ministers meeting today (15 October) are set to impose new sanctions on the leaders of Burma for their recent crackdown on protesters and lift sanctions on Uzbekistan, despite a lack of improvement in the human rights situation there.

The ministers are expected to impose sanctions such as bans on investments and visas, a freeze on junta members' assets and bans on imports of timber, gemstones and precious metals from Burma, reports AP.

But the package is not lik...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World
Luxembourg - the ministers will also touch upon the issue of the draft Reform Treaty (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

EU & the World
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections