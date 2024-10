EU takes tough stance on Iran trials

Sweden's EU presidency has criticised Iran for putting on trial British and French embassy staff, saying that action against individual member states is viewed as action against all of Europe and "will be treated accordingly."

The most senior Iranian employee of the British embassy, Hossein Rassam, Franco-Iranian Nazak Afshar from the French embassy and French lecturer Clotilde Reiss appeared before Iranian courts in a group trial with Iranian opposition activists on Saturday (8 August)...