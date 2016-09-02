Ad
EU energy commissioner Sefcovic in Kiev on Friday (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

EU to help Ukraine cut Russia gas dependence

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU aims to help Ukraine become independent of Russian energy supplies in the next “three to four years”, Ukraine's prime minister and an EU commissioner have said.

Volodymyr Grossman, the prime minister, spoke of the plan in Kiev on Friday (2 September), while hosting the European Commission’s energy chief, Maros Sefcovic.

He said Ukraine aims to “consume less energy and produce more energy” so that it can go from being “an energy importer to an energy exporter”, ensuring “e...

