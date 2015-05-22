Public consultation on circular economy starts 'in few days'

Citizens and businesses will be able to influence the EU commission's revised circular economy strategy using a public consultation which will be launched “in a few days”, a commission official said on Thursday (21 May).
Aurore Maillet, member of the cabinet of environment commissioner Karmenu Vella, told an audience on Thursday that the commission is examining how it can “promote circular economy across the whole value chain”.
The circular economy is a theoretical concept in whic...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here