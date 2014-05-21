Barroso warns Russia against cutting Ukraine gas

The EU on Wednesday (21 May) warned Russia against interrupting gas supplies to Ukraine amid threats by state-owned Gazprom to cut flows.

“As long as the trilateral talks are on-going, gas flows should not be interrupted. I count on the Russian Federation to maintain this commitment,” said European Commission chief Jose Manuel Barroso in a letter to Russia’s President Vladimir Putin.

Barroso’ letter comes after Putin threatened to halt supplies unless Ukraine pays back €2.55 billi...