EU commission president says Russia must maintain gas flows to Ukraine (Photo: Naftogaz of Ukraine)

Barroso warns Russia against cutting Ukraine gas

EU & the World
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The EU on Wednesday (21 May) warned Russia against interrupting gas supplies to Ukraine amid threats by state-owned Gazprom to cut flows.

“As long as the trilateral talks are on-going, gas flows should not be interrupted. I count on the Russian Federation to maintain this commitment,” said European Commission chief Jose Manuel Barroso in a letter to Russia’s President Vladimir Putin.

Barroso’ letter comes after Putin threatened to halt supplies unless Ukraine pays back €2.55 billi...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

EU energy chief aims for Ukraine-Russia gas deal by end-May
