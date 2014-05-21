Ad
euobserver
EU citizens staying more than three months in another EU state need to have "sufficient resources" or go home (Photo: snorski)

EU court: Countries are entitled to reject benefit claims

EU Political
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Countries can reject benefit claims by citizens of other EU countries if they are engaging in 'social tourism', the advocate general of the European Court of Justice said Tuesday (20 May) in an opinion likely to be replicated in a final ruling.

Germany may refuse "social security benefits for jobseekers who are in need of assistance" if the persons claiming them went to Germany solely in order to obtain those benefits, according to Advocate General Wathelet.

The case was filed by ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Germany sets up panel on migrant welfare
German government to curb 'welfare tourism'
Sweden sees no sign of 'social tourism' after EU enlargement
EU citizens staying more than three months in another EU state need to have "sufficient resources" or go home (Photo: snorski)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections