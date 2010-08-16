Belarus leader counts cost of potential Georgia move

Belarus has said it is ready to recognise the rebel enclaves of Abkhazia and South Ossetia in Georgia as independent states if Russia compensates it for harm to EU ties.

Speaking on national TV while on a visit to farms in the Minsk region on Friday (13 August), Belarus leader Aleksander Lukashenko said that he made the offer to Russian President Dmitry Medvedev during a meeting of the CSTO military alliance of post-Soviet countries in Sochi on 3 August.

"I said it's not a problem...