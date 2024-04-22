Ad
Swedish foreign minister Tobias Billström (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Sweden urges EU to target Russian gas and oil in new sanctions

by Andrew Rettman,

EU countries have started talks on a 14th round of Russia sanctions, while hesitating to send more air-defence systems to Ukraine.

"Adopting the 14th sanctions package is one of the most important things [on the EU agenda]," Swedish foreign minister Tobias Billström said on Monday (22 April).

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

