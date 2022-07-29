US and EU sanctions 'crippling' Russia, Yale study finds

Western sanctions were driving Russia toward "economic oblivion" despite reports to the contrary, a leading US university has said.
The mere fact over 1,000 foreign firms — who had invested more than $600bn [€590bn] in Russia and had employed over one million Russian people — were winding down operations was a huge blow, according to research by Yale University.
"The value of these companies' investment in...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
