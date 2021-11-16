EU Commission promises only minor update on transparency

The European Commission says it wants to overhaul EU transparency rules on greater access to documents - but can only muster non-binding guidelines instead.

"For the sake of transparency culture, I think that we have to come up with new rules," said vice-president Vera Jourova on Monday (15 November).

"We all know that simply the time is ripe for upgrading the rules," she said.

Jourova made her statement in Brussels at an event...