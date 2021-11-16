EU Commission promises only minor update on transparency

The European Commission says it wants to overhaul EU transparency rules on greater access to documents - but can only muster non-binding guidelines instead.
"For the sake of transparency culture, I think that we have to come up with new rules," said vice-president Vera Jourova on Monday (15 November).
"We all know that simply the time is ripe for upgrading the rules," she said.
Jourova made her statement in Brussels at an event...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.