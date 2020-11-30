EU taxpayers in the dark on US corona-drug deal

The European Commission and most EU states recently signed a huge contract with US pharmaceutical firm Gilead for its anti-corona drug Remdesivir.

But the World Health Organisation (WHO) says there is no evidence the medicine works.

The price was sky high - 420 times what it costs to produce the drug.

And there is little transparency for the EU taxpayer on how the Gilead deal came about or how much money might have been wasted.

The WHO recently said that there was n...