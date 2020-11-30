Ad
euobserver
The US drug is priced at 420 times what it costs to make (Photo: Marco Verch)

Investigation

EU taxpayers in the dark on US corona-drug deal

Rule of Law
Digital
Green Economy
Health & Society
by Staffan Dahllöf, Copenhagen,

The European Commission and most EU states recently signed a huge contract with US pharmaceutical firm Gilead for its anti-corona drug Remdesivir.

But the World Health Organisation (WHO) says there is no evidence the medicine works.

The price was sky high - 420 times what it costs to produce the drug.

And there is little transparency for the EU taxpayer on how the Gilead deal came about or how much money might have been wasted.

The WHO recently said that there was n...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of LawDigitalGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyInvestigation

Author Bio

This article is part of the investigation #BehindThePledge given financial support from Journalismfund.eu and IJ4EU. Lise Barnéoud, Lucien Hordijk, Hristio Boytchev, Ludovica Jona, and Priti Patnaik also contributed reporting

Related articles

EU silent on US buying up world's remdesivir supplies
EU secures remdesivir supplies for 30,000 patients
The US drug is priced at 420 times what it costs to make (Photo: Marco Verch)

Tags

Rule of LawDigitalGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyInvestigation

Author Bio

This article is part of the investigation #BehindThePledge given financial support from Journalismfund.eu and IJ4EU. Lise Barnéoud, Lucien Hordijk, Hristio Boytchev, Ludovica Jona, and Priti Patnaik also contributed reporting

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections