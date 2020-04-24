EU leaders back trillion-euro recovery plan

EU leaders on Thursday (23 April) agreed to a recovery fund to help Europe's economy, as the coronavirus pandemic is sending it into a steep decline, and that it will be linked to the EU's long-term budget.

But leaders, meeting via videoconference, left crucial details on the size, its precise relation to the budget, and its financing to the commission.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen told reporters that the commission will come up with concrete proposals in t...