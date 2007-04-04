Ad
Warsaw: the Polish meat issue has clouded EU-Russia relations for six months (Photo: Wikipedia)

Poland signals end to veto on EU-Russia talks

by Andrew Rettman,

The six-month long deadlock of Poland's veto on EU-Russia treaty talks appears to be moving to a resolution, with Warsaw yesterday saying it is ready to unblock the talks despite Russia's continuing tough line on Polish meat exports.

The Polish ambassador to the EU, Jan Tombinski, on Tuesday (3 April) at a regular meeting of EU ambassadors in Brussels said Poland is ready to lift its blockade, the biggest Polish daily, Gazeta Wyborcza reports, citing unnamed EU diplomats.

The re...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

