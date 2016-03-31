Ad
The brigade-sized force will move around eastern Europe on a rotational basis (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

US military plans for Europe prompt Russian warning

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The US has unveiled fresh details of its plan to create a Russia-deterrent force in eastern Europe, prompting Russia to warn of an “asymmetric response” and of a potential “crisis”.

The Pentagon said in a statement on Wednesday (30 March) that from February 2017 a brigade-sized force will begin rotating its troops in and out of Bulgaria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Hungary, Poland and Romania.

The troops - up to 4,500 soldiers - would switch from location to location every nine m...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

