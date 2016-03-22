Victim recounts horror of Brussels attack

Nizier, a visibly shaken victim of the Brussels metro attack on Tuesday morning (22 March), leaves the Saint-Jean clinic where he has just been treated for his injuries.

With black soot still visible on his lower lip, he attempts to reconstruct the scene that he witnessed an hour before.

"I saw a burned baby, a burned pregnant woman," he said.

He said the bomb exploded on the platform of the Maelbeek metro station, just one stop from the European Commission and EU Council bu...