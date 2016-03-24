It's time to ditch EU anti-Uber business rules

It has been a challenging year for Uber in Europe. So far the company has seen its flagship services banned, offices raided and top executives heading to trial. Worse, Uber has also faced a number of bizarre regulatory proposals such as a mandatory five-minute wait, which, of course, is fundamentally antithetical to its modus operandi.

Is there a way out of this mess?

Enter the European Court of Justice. Referring a case on Uber to ...