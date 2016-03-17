Eastern EU leaders to warn Juncker on Nord Stream II

Nine eastern EU states are preparing to warn the European Commission that a new Russia-Germany gas pipeline could have “destabilising geopolitical consequences”.

They said in a draft letter to commission president Jean-Claude Juncker, seen by EUobserver, that the Nord Stream II project could “pose certain risks for energy security” in their region.

They said it would “increase dependence” on Russia in violation of previous EU commitments to diversify sources.

They urged Jun...