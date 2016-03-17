Ad
The Nord Stream II consortium is forging ahead on construction despite the EU's dispute with Russia on Ukraine (Photo: nord-stream.com)

Eastern EU leaders to warn Juncker on Nord Stream II

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Nine eastern EU states are preparing to warn the European Commission that a new Russia-Germany gas pipeline could have “destabilising geopolitical consequences”.

They said in a draft letter to commission president Jean-Claude Juncker, seen by EUobserver, that the Nord Stream II project could “pose certain risks for energy security” in their region.

They said it would “increase dependence” on Russia in violation of previous EU commitments to diversify sources.

They urged Jun...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

