EU gives 'space' for Russia to make peace with Ukraine

EU countries are keen to "give space" for Russia to come to terms with Ukraine's new leader, after Russia's failed attempt to derail the Ukraine elections.
EU leaders meeting in Brussels on Tuesday (27 May) praised Ukrainians for managing to hold "what was a genuine election … despite the hostile security environment in two eastern regions of the country".
Russia-backed gunmen in several towns in the Donetsk and Luhansk districts in east Ukraine stopped the vote from going ahead. ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
