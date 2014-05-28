EU gives 'space' for Russia to make peace with Ukraine

EU countries are keen to "give space" for Russia to come to terms with Ukraine's new leader, after Russia's failed attempt to derail the Ukraine elections.

EU leaders meeting in Brussels on Tuesday (27 May) praised Ukrainians for managing to hold "what was a genuine election … despite the hostile security environment in two eastern regions of the country".

Russia-backed gunmen in several towns in the Donetsk and Luhansk districts in east Ukraine stopped the vote from going ahead. ...