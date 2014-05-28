Ad
euobserver
EU leaders on Tuesday warned Russia that extra sanctions are still on the cards (Photo: consilium.europa.au)

EU gives 'space' for Russia to make peace with Ukraine

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU countries are keen to "give space" for Russia to come to terms with Ukraine's new leader, after Russia's failed attempt to derail the Ukraine elections.

EU leaders meeting in Brussels on Tuesday (27 May) praised Ukrainians for managing to hold "what was a genuine election … despite the hostile security environment in two eastern regions of the country".

Russia-backed gunmen in several towns in the Donetsk and Luhansk districts in east Ukraine stopped the vote from going ahead. ...

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

EU leaders on Tuesday warned Russia that extra sanctions are still on the cards (Photo: consilium.europa.au)

EU & the World

Author Bio

