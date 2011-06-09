Lagarde backs greater role for China in IMF

French finance minister Christine Lagarde has backed a greater role for China in the International Monetary Fund, the Washington-based lender currently propping up a number of European economies.

Tipped as the most likely contender to take over from former IMF-chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn, currently facing sexual assualt allegations in the US, Lagarde also said her two days of meetings in Beijing, during which she lobbied for her candidacy, had gone well.

"I am very satisfied wi...