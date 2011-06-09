Ad
euobserver
Shanghai: booming non-Western economies are seeking more IMF clout (Photo: stuck_in_customs)

Lagarde backs greater role for China in IMF

EU & the World
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

French finance minister Christine Lagarde has backed a greater role for China in the International Monetary Fund, the Washington-based lender currently propping up a number of European economies.

Tipped as the most likely contender to take over from former IMF-chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn, currently facing sexual assualt allegations in the US, Lagarde also said her two days of meetings in Beijing, during which she lobbied for her candidacy, had gone well.

"I am very satisfied wi...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World
Shanghai: booming non-Western economies are seeking more IMF clout (Photo: stuck_in_customs)

Tags

EU & the World
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections