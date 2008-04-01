Uncertainty hanging over NATO hopefuls ahead of summit

Germany has confirmed its intention not to allow Georgia and Ukraine to join NATO's membership action plan - seen as a first step towards NATO membership - at a summit starting on Wednesday (2 April).

Berlin has insisted it is "not the right time" for the two ex-Soviet republics to be allowed a step closer to full membership of the organisation, the Financial Times has reported.

A spokesperson for chancellor Angela Merkel has cited internal reasons – such as political unrest in Ge...