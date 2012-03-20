Ad
War damage in Gaza - Israeli media took Ashton to task for highlighting Israeli killings of Palestinians despite the shocking killings in Toulouse (Photo: Amir Farshad Ebrahimi)

EU to finance Palestinian water plant

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Palestinian Prime Minister Salam Fayyad and EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton in Brussels signed an agreement on Monday (19 March) to build a waste water treatment plant in the West Bank and improve a key border crossing.

The €35 million deal, clinched during a two-day conference on Palestine refugee youth organized by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), is part of a larger EU annual assistance package worth €450 million a year for the Palestinians.

The EU e...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

EU report notes huge increase in Jewish settler attacks
