EU to finance Palestinian water plant

Palestinian Prime Minister Salam Fayyad and EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton in Brussels signed an agreement on Monday (19 March) to build a waste water treatment plant in the West Bank and improve a key border crossing.

The €35 million deal, clinched during a two-day conference on Palestine refugee youth organized by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), is part of a larger EU annual assistance package worth €450 million a year for the Palestinians.

