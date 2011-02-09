Ad
Trade is a two-way street shows the new research (Photo: EUobserver)

China buying more and more in Europe

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

Long known for its record export sales throughout Europe, new research suggests China is becoming an increasingly important buyer of eurozone goods, replacing Switzerland as the region's third most important customer.

Only the UK and the US bought more eurozone goods in 2010, according to the research carried out by Unicredit bank and the Ifo Institute in Munich, as reported by the Financial Times Deutschland on Tuesday (8 February).

Since 2007, China has been the principle supp...

