Ad
euobserver
Greek prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. The contract between the Greek foreign ministry and BGR group, a Republican-focused spin shop with close links to Trump and his officials, is worth $600,000 per year and started on Monday (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Athens pays $600,000 to Washington lobbyists to be 'Trump-whisperers'

EU & the World
by Benjamin Fox, Nairobi,

Greece has become the latest European government to hire Washington lobbyists as it seeks to curry favour with president Donald Trump. 

The contract between the Greek foreign ministry and

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

EU leaders brace for US trade war ahead of 'unlawful' Trump tariffs
EU vows to hit back if Trump imposes tariffs over Greenland
EU joins K-Street queue in a rush to lobby Trump town
Greek prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. The contract between the Greek foreign ministry and BGR group, a Republican-focused spin shop with close links to Trump and his officials, is worth $600,000 per year and started on Monday (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazineWho's who in the EU Parliament committees?

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetterMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections