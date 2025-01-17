Ad
Donald Trump and Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen held a 45-minute phone call on Wednesday during which the Danish premier repeated statements by Greenland’s prime minister, Mute Egede, that the island was not for sale (Photo: Merete Lindstrøm Sermitsiaq.AG)

EU vows to hit back if Trump imposes tariffs over Greenland

by Benjamin Fox,

The EU is prepared to hit back if Donald Trump imposes trade sanctions against Denmark for refusing to give up Greenland to the United States, officials confirmed on Friday (17 January). 

Trump, who takes office for a second term as US president on Monday (20 January), has made no secret of his desi...

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

