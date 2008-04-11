Ad
Tiananmen Square - China's human rights record has come under strong scrutiny since it won the right to host the Olympics (Photo: Peter Morgan)

MEPs urge boycott of Olympic opening ceremony

by Renata Goldirova, Brussels,

The European Parliament has added pressure on EU governments to take a stronger stand over China's crackdown on Tibetan protesters, suggesting that the Olympic Games opening ceremony be uniformly boycotted if Beijing does not open talks with the Dalai Lama.

In a resolution adopted on Thursday (10 April), the parliament "firmly condemns the brutal repression by the Chinese security forces against Tibetan demonstrators" and urges EU leaders to "find a common position ... with the option ...

