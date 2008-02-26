EU calls on Belarus to free political opponent

The EU has called on the Belarusian authorities to release from prison Alexander Kazulin, the unsuccessful rival of the country's leader, Alexander Lukashenko, in the 2006 presidential elections, and let him attend his wife's funeral on Tuesday. (26 February).

"It is with great sadness that I received the news of the death of Irina Kazulina," the EU's foreign policy chief, Javier Solana, said in a statement.

He urged Minsk to "free Mr Kazulin from prison immediately and unconditio...