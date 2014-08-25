Libya violence puts EU border mission in doubt

The EU’s flagship border mission for Libya remains parked in Tunisia, as deteriorating security conditions put migrants at greater risk.
The operation - Eubam Libya - was launched in May last year to build up the post-war country’s Border Guard and Naval Coast Guard.
But since 31 July all its European personnel have moved to Tunisia due to rising violence in Tripoli.
A diplomatic source said it is still in contact with Libyan authorities and organises study trips for Libya...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
