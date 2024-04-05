Ad
euobserver
Tai warned against the threat posed by the "Chinese economic machine" to open, market based societies like the EU and US. (Photo: European Commission)

'Unsexy' EU-US trade policy forum warns against China 'economic machine'

EU & the World
by Piet Ruig, Brussels,

The EU and US should "find common cause" in trade policy and safeguard themselves against China, said US Trade Representative Katherine Tai.

Speaking ahead of the Trade and Technology Council (TTC) taking place in Leuven on Thursday (4 April), Tai warned against the threat posed by the "Chinese economic machine" to open, market based societies like the EU and US.

Tai insisted on the importance of US-EU coordination, repeatedly emphasising the history of the Transatlantic relation...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Piet Ruig is a Brussels-based journalist who previously worked for the Dutch public broadcaster VPRO.

Related articles

US and EU breaking taboos to restrain Israel
Tai warned against the threat posed by the "Chinese economic machine" to open, market based societies like the EU and US. (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Piet Ruig is a Brussels-based journalist who previously worked for the Dutch public broadcaster VPRO.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections