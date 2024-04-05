'Unsexy' EU-US trade policy forum warns against China 'economic machine'

The EU and US should "find common cause" in trade policy and safeguard themselves against China, said US Trade Representative Katherine Tai.

Speaking ahead of the Trade and Technology Council (TTC) taking place in Leuven on Thursday (4 April), Tai warned against the threat posed by the "Chinese economic machine" to open, market based societies like the EU and US.

Tai insisted on the importance of US-EU coordination, repeatedly emphasising the history of the Transatlantic relation...