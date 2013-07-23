Ad
euobserver
Makey (r) with top EU officials in Brussels on Monday (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Pariah state Belarus sends top diplomat to Brussels

EU & the World
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Belarus sent its foreign minister, Vladimir Makey, to Brussels on Monday (22 July) after his EU visa ban was suspended last month.

The Belarus envoy, a former military intelligence officer, was the first regime official to visit Brussels since Minsk's violent crackdown on the opposition following rigged presidential elections in December 2010.

His visit is an effort to ease ties in the run-up to the "Eastern Partnership" summit in Lithuania.

But rights groups, including Huma...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Lithuania and Poland complicit in Belarus crackdown
Makey (r) with top EU officials in Brussels on Monday (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections