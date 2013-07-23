Pariah state Belarus sends top diplomat to Brussels

Belarus sent its foreign minister, Vladimir Makey, to Brussels on Monday (22 July) after his EU visa ban was suspended last month.

The Belarus envoy, a former military intelligence officer, was the first regime official to visit Brussels since Minsk's violent crackdown on the opposition following rigged presidential elections in December 2010.

His visit is an effort to ease ties in the run-up to the "Eastern Partnership" summit in Lithuania.

But rights groups, including Huma...