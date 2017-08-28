Let's get serious, EU tells UK

EU and British negotiators started the third round of Brexit talks on Monday (28 August) amid growing disagreements on how the process is going.
"To be honest I am concerned. Time passes quickly," EU main negotiator Michel Barnier said before meeting UK Brexit secretary David Davis.
"We must start negotiating seriously," Barnier said, calling on the UK government to present its positions "on all separation issues."
He said the position papers that the UK government
