US and Poland ink missile deal, rattling Russia

The US and Poland have agreed to put part of a US global missile shield and new anti-aircraft defences on Polish soil, in a move further aggravating east-west relations amid the fallout from Russia's incursion into Georgia.
The deal - initialled in Warsaw on Thursday (14 August), but still subject to negotiation on "technical details" - will see 10 long-range Interceptor missiles installed on the Baltic Sea coast by 2012 to help defend the US and Europe against attacks from "rogue state...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
