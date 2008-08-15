US and Poland ink missile deal, rattling Russia

The US and Poland have agreed to put part of a US global missile shield and new anti-aircraft defences on Polish soil, in a move further aggravating east-west relations amid the fallout from Russia's incursion into Georgia.

The deal - initialled in Warsaw on Thursday (14 August), but still subject to negotiation on "technical details" - will see 10 long-range Interceptor missiles installed on the Baltic Sea coast by 2012 to help defend the US and Europe against attacks from "rogue state...