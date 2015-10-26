Can the EU play a role in taming Israeli-Palestinian violence?

Today, the EU's high representative, Federica Mogherini, will add her weight to international efforts to contain and ultimately de-escalate the latest wave of Israeli-Palestinian violence when she welcomes Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas to Brussels.

At the top of her agenda will be to explore concrete steps that can be taken by all sides to calm tensions on the ground and hopefully reinject some confidence in the health of the moribund two-state solution.

For Mogherini, this...