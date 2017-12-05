EU and US disagree on Iran and Israel

The US and EU's top diplomats diverged on Middle East policy, while celebrating their "partnership" on Tuesday (5 December).
EU foreign relations chief Federica Mogherini urged Washington to uphold the Iran nuclear non-proliferation deal after meeting US secretary of state Rex Tillerson in Brussels.
She also urged it not to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital - a campaign promise of US president Donald Trump.
"The Iran nuclear deal is a key strategic priority for Europ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
