Ad
euobserver
Turkey does not want to be left out of the EU-US free trade agreement (Photo: Vassilena)

Turkey wants to be included in EU-US trade deal

EU & the World
EU Political
by Valentina Pop,

Turkey wants to be included in an upcoming EU-US free trade deal, amid fears its EU accession process might take too long to complete.

"We think Turkey should be part of all free trade agreements being signed, otherwise it creates unfair competition against Turkey," Turkish foreign minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Monday (27 May) in Brussels after meeting with the Irish EU presidency and the EU's enlargement commissioner.

He noted that Turkey should also be included because it has...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU Political

Related articles

Germany ready to re-start EU-Turkey talks
Van Rompuy endorses restart of EU-Turkey talks
Turkey does not want to be left out of the EU-US free trade agreement (Photo: Vassilena)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections