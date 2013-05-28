Turkey wants to be included in EU-US trade deal

Turkey wants to be included in an upcoming EU-US free trade deal, amid fears its EU accession process might take too long to complete.

"We think Turkey should be part of all free trade agreements being signed, otherwise it creates unfair competition against Turkey," Turkish foreign minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Monday (27 May) in Brussels after meeting with the Irish EU presidency and the EU's enlargement commissioner.

He noted that Turkey should also be included because it has...